South Carolina man arrested for child pornography in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a South Carolina man for allegedly having sex with a minor and taking sexual videos.



According to a criminal complaint, Mark Andrew Height, 39, of Beaufort, was arrested early this morning after the victim's relative contacted police about a sexual assault involving a 17-year-old girl.

A relative of the victim told police there was video and photographic evidence of the alleged acts.

When questioned by police, Heights admitted to taking nude and sexual photographs of the victim.

Heights was arrested and taken to South Western Regional Jail on child pornography charges.

His bond is set at $100,000 cash only.