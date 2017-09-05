Town with Canada geese problem euthanizes 200 birds

A small town plagued by aggressive Canada geese has euthanized more than 200 geese and plans to next erect fences to discourage the problematic birds.
Police in one town are warning people to stay away from “zombie” coyotes that may look like a lost pet.
A woman called Ohio police on Wednesday, believing that the guacamole that she ate was mixed with marijuana.
A court has ruled a couple must have their dogs surgically “debarked” after causing their neighbors several years of disruption.
Police are warning the public about possible "creepy clown" sightings that may occur this fall.
Authorities say traces of meth found on a child's lunch money led to a woman's arrest.
Those looking for alternative ways to protect their eyes from Monday’s solar eclipse are now seeking medical treatment after putting sunblock on their eyeballs.
The woman caught on video stealing from a liquor is now behind bars.
A Kentucky man says he never pooped his pants, but that was the reason he was given for being kicked out of an Ohio Casino.
Eighteen piglets saved from a barn fire in February were recently served to their rescuers as sausages.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
COROLLA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities said that a father vacationing with his family died after rescuing his son from rip currents in surf along Corolla Beach Saturday. Fire-rescue crews were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. for a water rescue along the Pine Island section near milepost 3, according to Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Chip Melton. A 35-year-old man was trying to rescue his son but was overcome by the strong rip currents himself, according to Melton. The father was rescued ...
Police in West Virginia say a 9-year-old boy drove a pickup truck before striking an officer's cruiser.
Listen up, Chick-Fil-A fans: The chain is giving away free breakfast in the month of September.
A photographer for an Ohio news organization was shot by a sheriff's deputy who mistook his camera for a weapon.
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Jackson, County, West Virginia next week.
A former West Virginia trooper facing allegations about a sexual relationship with a witness in a murder case he investigated will have no charges filed against him.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a South Carolina man for allegedly having sex with a minor and taking sexual videos of the teenager. According to a criminal complaint, Mark Andrew Height, 39, of Beaufort, was arrested early this morning after the victim's relative contacted police about a sexual assault involving a 17-year-old girl. A relative of the victim told police there was video and photographic evidence of the alleged acts. When questioned by...
