Town with Canada geese problem euthanizes 200 birds

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana town plagued by aggressive Canada geese has euthanized more than 200 geese and plans to next erect fences to discourage the problematic birds.

Clarksville officials hired a state-sanctioned company to remove the birds after submitting a geese-removal permit to the state Department of Natural Resources. The company caught between 200 and 250 geese using funnel traps in mid-June and euthanized them.

The News and Tribune reports some geese that nest around stormwater ponds located on the Ohio River community's town hall campus became aggressive earlier this year. The birds also leave droppings that pose sanitary issues and have overgrazed vegetation.

Clarksville redevelopment director Dylan Fisher says the city plans to install barrier fences around the municipal campus' stormwater ponds to discourage the birds from nesting there.

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.