Woman arrested after drunkenly driving over husband's legs

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A woman has been arrested after she allegedly ran over her husband while intoxicated.

According to a criminal complaint, Laura White, 40, of South Charleston, was arrested Monday night near the 700 block of East Avenue in South Charleston.

Police say that when they arrived at the scene, they found White's husband, David White, lying on the ground after his wife "ran his legs over."

Laura White told police that she had been drinking prior to a domestic argument, after which she "bumped" him with her vehicle.

David White was transported to CAMC. His condition is currently unknown at this time.

When asked how much she had to drink, White replied, "a lot." Breathalyzer tests concluded that her blood alcohol content was .114.

The incident remained under investigation by the South Charleston Police Department.

Laura White was taken to South Central Regional Jail on charges of Malicious Battery, Domestic Battery, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Her bond was set at $30,000 property/surety.