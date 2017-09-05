Crews on scene of bank robbery in Kanawha City

Dispatchers tell us that crews are on the scene of a bank robbery in Kanawha City. The robbery happened at the BB&T bank near the 3800 block of MacCorkle Avenue around 3 p.m. Crews are still investigating. Charleston Police are handling the investigation. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.
Dispatchers tell us that crews are on the scene of a bank robbery in Kanawha City. The robbery happened at the BB&T bank near the 3800 block of MacCorkle Avenue around 3 p.m. Crews are still investigating. Charleston Police are handling the investigation. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a South Carolina man for allegedly having sex with a minor and taking sexual videos of the teenager. According to a criminal complaint, Mark Andrew Height, 39, of Beaufort, was arrested early this morning after the victim's relative contacted police about a sexual assault involving a 17-year-old girl. A relative of the victim told police there was video and photographic evidence of the alleged acts. When questioned by...
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a South Carolina man for allegedly having sex with a minor and taking sexual videos of the teenager. According to a criminal complaint, Mark Andrew Height, 39, of Beaufort, was arrested early this morning after the victim's relative contacted police about a sexual assault involving a 17-year-old girl. A relative of the victim told police there was video and photographic evidence of the alleged acts. When questioned by...
A former West Virginia trooper facing allegations about a sexual relationship with a witness in a murder case he investigated will have no charges filed against him.
A former West Virginia trooper facing allegations about a sexual relationship with a witness in a murder case he investigated will have no charges filed against him.
A photographer for an Ohio news organization was shot by a sheriff's deputy who mistook his camera for a weapon.
A photographer for an Ohio news organization was shot by a sheriff's deputy who mistook his camera for a weapon.
The city's new police chief is announcing two new initiatives in his first full week on the job. Chief Steve Cooper plans to take six officers, currently serving a walking beat or bike cop, and move them to a hybrid officer position. Hybrid officers will serve the Downtown Business District, Elk City, Five Corners and lower West Side. Chief Cooper said hybrid officers will bike around these areas, speaking with local business owners and employees.
The city's new police chief is announcing two new initiatives in his first full week on the job. Chief Steve Cooper plans to take six officers, currently serving a walking beat or bike cop, and move them to a hybrid officer position. Hybrid officers will serve the Downtown Business District, Elk City, Five Corners and lower West Side. Chief Cooper said hybrid officers will bike around these areas, speaking with local business owners and employees.
A police officer's body camera video shows a hospital nurse being handcuffed after refusing to draw blood on an unconscious patient.
Police have apologized after an officer handcuffed a hospital nurse for refusing a blood draw from an unconscious patient.
A lesbian couple are receiving a public apology and $10,000 in damages from a county clerk’s office in West Virginia where they were disparaged when applying for a marriage license last year, the couple’s attorneys said Wednesday.
A lesbian couple are receiving a public apology and $10,000 in damages from a county clerk’s office in West Virginia where they were disparaged when applying for a marriage license last year, the couple’s attorneys said Wednesday.
Police say he left the baby unattended in a car outside a barbershop. The temperature reached 91 degrees that day.
Police say he left the baby unattended in a car outside a barbershop. The temperature reached 91 degrees that day.
U.S. Marshals arrested a South Carolina sex offender who was working for an amusement company at an Ohio fair on Thursday.
U.S. Marshals arrested a South Carolina sex offender who was working for an amusement company at an Ohio fair on Thursday.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
COROLLA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities said that a father vacationing with his family died after rescuing his son from rip currents in surf along Corolla Beach Saturday. Fire-rescue crews were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. for a water rescue along the Pine Island section near milepost 3, according to Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Chip Melton. A 35-year-old man was trying to rescue his son but was overcome by the strong rip currents himself, according to Melton. The father was rescued ...
COROLLA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities said that a father vacationing with his family died after rescuing his son from rip currents in surf along Corolla Beach Saturday. Fire-rescue crews were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. for a water rescue along the Pine Island section near milepost 3, according to Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Chip Melton. A 35-year-old man was trying to rescue his son but was overcome by the strong rip currents himself, according to Melton. The father was rescued ...
Police in West Virginia say a 9-year-old boy drove a pickup truck before striking an officer's cruiser.
Police in West Virginia say a 9-year-old boy drove a pickup truck before striking an officer's cruiser.
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Jackson, County, West Virginia next week.
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Jackson, County, West Virginia next week.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
Listen up, Chick-Fil-A fans: The chain is giving away free breakfast in the month of September.
Listen up, Chick-Fil-A fans: The chain is giving away free breakfast in the month of September.
A photographer for an Ohio news organization was shot by a sheriff's deputy who mistook his camera for a weapon.
A photographer for an Ohio news organization was shot by a sheriff's deputy who mistook his camera for a weapon.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a South Carolina man for allegedly having sex with a minor and taking sexual videos of the teenager. According to a criminal complaint, Mark Andrew Height, 39, of Beaufort, was arrested early this morning after the victim's relative contacted police about a sexual assault involving a 17-year-old girl. A relative of the victim told police there was video and photographic evidence of the alleged acts. When questioned by...
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a South Carolina man for allegedly having sex with a minor and taking sexual videos of the teenager. According to a criminal complaint, Mark Andrew Height, 39, of Beaufort, was arrested early this morning after the victim's relative contacted police about a sexual assault involving a 17-year-old girl. A relative of the victim told police there was video and photographic evidence of the alleged acts. When questioned by...
A former West Virginia trooper facing allegations about a sexual relationship with a witness in a murder case he investigated will have no charges filed against him.
A former West Virginia trooper facing allegations about a sexual relationship with a witness in a murder case he investigated will have no charges filed against him.