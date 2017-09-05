Crews on scene of bank robbery in Kanawha City - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Crews on scene of bank robbery in Kanawha City

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell us that crews are on the scene of a bank robbery in Kanawha City.

The robbery happened at the BB&T bank near the 3800 block of MacCorkle Avenue around 3 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect is a black male, wearing blue jeans, black backpack, black shirt, as well as a face mask. 

The suspect brandished a firearm and stole and undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot.

K9 units are combing the area in search of the suspect.

Charleston Police are handling the investigation.

