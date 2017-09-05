UPDATE: Police Search for Suspect in Kanawha City Bank Robbery - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Police Search for Suspect in Kanawha City Bank Robbery

UPDATE: 9/8/2017 10:49 a.m.

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) -  The Charleston Police Department have released photos and a description of a vehicle involved with the BB&T robbery in Kanawha City on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect's vehicle is a 1999-2006 black GMC Sierra, extended cab, with a black tonneau cover. The registration is West Virginia 6VE 153, and is a stolen plate taken hours before the robbery near the Kanawha City Department of Motor Vehicles. 

Police say the suspect walked south on 39th Street towards MacCorkle Ave., and then is seen walking east on Noyes Ave. towards 39th Street towards the described truck.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the subject, you're asked  contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or 304-348-6400. 

ORIGINAL:

Dispatchers tell us that crews are on the scene of a bank robbery in Kanawha City.

The robbery happened at the BB&T bank near the 3800 block of MacCorkle Avenue around 3 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect is a black male, wearing blue jeans, black backpack, black shirt, as well as a face mask. 

The suspect brandished a firearm and stole and undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot.

K9 units are combing the area in search of the suspect.

Charleston Police are handling the investigation.

