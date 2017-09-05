One dead in Cabell County house fire

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that one person has died following a house fire in Culloden this afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. near Penoak Drive.

Crews believe the fire may have originated in the attic.

The victim's identity is unknown at this time.

Cabell County Sheriff's Department, Cabell County EMS, and Milton, Culloden and Hurricane Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.