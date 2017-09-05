Justice Appoints Mark Drennan To Fill Senate Seat

The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to appeal Judge Bloom's decision to the State Supreme Court.
After several months of testing, Chipotle has announced a nationwide release date for its new queso dip.
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Jackson, County, West Virginia next week.
Listen up, Chick-Fil-A fans: The chain is giving away free breakfast in the month of September.
Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave. The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli informs us that two people were shot. One patient with possible life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
COROLLA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities said that a father vacationing with his family died after rescuing his son from rip currents in surf along Corolla Beach Saturday. Fire-rescue crews were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. for a water rescue along the Pine Island section near milepost 3, according to Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Chip Melton. A 35-year-old man was trying to rescue his son but was overcome by the strong rip currents himself, according to Melton. The father was rescued ...
Police in West Virginia say a 9-year-old boy drove a pickup truck before striking an officer's cruiser.
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Jackson, County, West Virginia next week.
Dispatchers tell us that crews are on the scene of a bank robbery in Kanawha City. The robbery happened at the BB&T bank near the 3800 block of MacCorkle Avenue around 3 p.m. Crews are still investigating. Charleston Police are handling the investigation. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.
Listen up, Chick-Fil-A fans: The chain is giving away free breakfast in the month of September.
A photographer for an Ohio news organization was shot by a sheriff's deputy who mistook his camera for a weapon.
A teenage mother is facing murder charges after her 1-year-old daughter died from multiple stab wounds.
