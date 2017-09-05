Chipotle announces nationwide release date for Queso dip

More News More>>

Judge Bloom: WV BOE Must Approve Nicholas Co. School Consolidation, Pay $130-mil or Appeal Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million

Justice Appoints Mark Drennan To Fill Senate Seat Senate approves income tax cut; sales tax increase Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Mark A. Drennan to fill the Senate seat in District 4. The seat became vacant last month when former Senator Mike Hall was named Chief of Staff for the Justice administration. Since 2011, Drennan has served as executive director of the West Virginia Behavioral Health Care Providers Association. Previously, he served as chief strategy officer for the Children's Home Society. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and a Master of ...

West Virginia National Guard to monitor election systems CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says his office is partnering with the West Virginia Air National Guard to protect state election systems from potential computer threats. Warner says in a news release that a National Guard member specializing in cyber systems operations will join the daily operations of the Secretary of State's Office to assess elections systems and monitor computer security. Warner says his office will use every resourc...

Next Miss America Could Be Pilot, Governor, Alpaca Farmer ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- One wants to be the first female governor of North Dakota. One is a half-blind baton twirler who performed at a Super Bowl. Another wants to chase tornadoes. One wants to run an alpaca farm, another is a former NFL cheerleader, yet another wants to sing the National Anthem at a Boston Red Sox game, and there is another who wants to be a criminal profiler for the FBI. The 51 women vying to become the next Miss America have a wide range of interests, dreams...

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say they are expecting their third child LONDON (NEWS10) — Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace announced early Monday. The announcement said the Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her two previous pregnancies, the announcement said Kate is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum and would not be attending an engagement scheduled in London on Monday. She is being cared for at Kensington Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Ca...

Police In Huntington Search For Suspect After Overnight Shooting Huntington Police are investigating a shooting on Williams Ave. The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli informs us that two people were shot. One patient with possible life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.