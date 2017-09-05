Chipotle announces nationwide release date for Queso dip - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Chipotle announces nationwide release date for Queso dip

(Chipotle) (Chipotle)

(WCMH) — After several months of testing, Chipotle has announced a nationwide release date for its new queso dip.

Queso will be a part of the menu at Chipotle restaurants nationwide beginning Tuesday, September 12.

“Although queso was the number one requested menu item, we never added it to our menu before now because we wouldn’t use the industrial additives used in most quesos,” said Chipotle CEO Steve Ells in a statement. “Additives make typical queso very consistent and predictable, but are not at all in keeping with our food culture. Our queso may vary slightly depending on the characteristics of the aged cheddar cheese used in each batch, but using only real ingredients is what makes our food so delicious.”

Chipotle first announced testing of queso in July.

Since then, the dip has been tested in 350 restaurants in southern California and Colorado.

