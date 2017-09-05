Mom says she was asked to leave restaurant over pregnant belly

SEATTLE (CBS Newspath) — Charisha Gobin, who is seven and a half months pregnant with twins, said she stopped by Buzz Inn steakhouse with her family Sunday night.

“And the waitress/bartender stopped us and said, ‘I’m sorry, you cant be here in that shirt,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘Are you being serious with me right now?’ And she said, ‘Yep, you can’t be here.’”

“Just because my belly was bigger and sticking out,” she said. “But had it been anyone else, I don’t think there would’ve been any problem whatsoever.”

After the incident, she posted this on Facebook: “I was just denied service at the Buzz Inn on State Avenue in Marysville for my outfit. I’m violating the health code.”

She said she didn’t stick around for an explanation of why the outfit violates the code.

“I was livid,” she said. “There was no way I was going to stay there.”

KIRO spoke with the Buzz Inn server off camera. She said she did ask Gobin to cover up, because the restaurant has a no shirt, no shoes, no service policy, and the top Gobin was wearing doesn’t constitute a shirt.

She said she would have asked anyone else in the same top to cover up.

Gobin said she’s never heard of a crop top not counting as a shirt.

“I was wearing a shirt,” she said. “It had sleeves. I didn’t even have cleavage showing.”

She said she feels like she was body shamed.

“It’s pretty ridiculous I was shamed in the first place and had to drive across town to eat,” she said.

Her post on social media was widely shared. Gobin said the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I think that says everybody pretty much agrees,” she said. “I wasn’t out of bounds or out of line in any way.”

Monday night, the Buzz Inn posted this to its Facebook page:

We sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding and will cover with all staff as to how to not overly enforce a rule that is intended to make all guests feel comfortable. The server in question has been with our company and a great employee for almost 20 years and was trying to use her best judgement and by no means was trying to be demeaning to the guest. Again our sincere apology for misunderstanding.