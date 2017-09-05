"Right-to-Work" Dispute Before West Virginia Supreme Court

From behind the curtain, the five justices emerged into the Supreme Court Chambers, where they may eventually decide the fate of the state's controversial right-to-work law. Unions had sought and gained an injunction in lower courts to prevent the law from taking effect, after it passed 19 months ago:

"The proponents couldn't come up with one example, one one company, of one corporation that was going to move to West Virginia if the right to work law passed in West Virginia. It's a farce; it's a joke," said Josh Sword, President, West Virginia AFL-CIO.

But the state argues that right-to-work is the prerogative of the Legislature, and not the courts. And advocates say 27 other states are right-to-work, and the big issue is being more competitive for economic development.

"And you see in states that have workplace freedom laws, they have higher domestic product output; higher manufacturing jobs, higher construction jobs. And here in West Virginia those are all things we really need," said Danielle Waltz, WV Workplace Freedom Coalition.

The justices peppered attorneys from both sides with questions. The combatants are sharply divided on the ultimate impact of right to work, on union memberships.

"As we said when we were advocating for the law, we believe the laws help make unions stronger and help them have to be more accountable to their members," said Danielle Waltz, WV Workplace Freedom Coalition.

"It does nothing but destroy labor organizations and take away the voice of workers in the workplace," said Josh Sword, President, West Virginia AFL-CIO.

Right-to-work was vetoed by then Governor Tomblin, but he was over-ridden by the Legislature.

"As always the Supreme Court gave no indication when it might rule, but the conversation in the courtroom indicated that some of these matters will have to go back to Circuit Court for decisions there," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.