Mold closes three classrooms at Capital High School while crews hunt for the source

The search is on to track down the source of a mold problem at Capital High School. Right now three classrooms are shut down after elevated mold levels were detected.

"It happened very quickly," said Principal Larry Bailey. "As soon as we got the information we shared it with the teachers."

Tuesday there was mold visible on chairs and desks.

"We do have a vendor on standby, a mold clean up vendor, and once we identify where it is and where it is coming from then we can come in and clean it up," said Kanawha County Schools Maintenance Director Terry Hollandsworth.

There are air scrubbers in the three classrooms where mold was detected. The scrubbers are equipped with multiple filters to keep things from getting worse while the county works to track down the problem and find a solution.

Crews have already tested 22 classrooms but plan to test the rest as a precaution.

In the meantime the principal said he's working to keep everyone up to date on the latest with the situation.

"Teachers hear that four letter word, mold, parents hear it and everyone is concerned when they hear it so we tried to take a proactive approach to it," Bailey said.

Right now there is no time line for when those classrooms will reopen or when testing of the other classrooms will be complete.