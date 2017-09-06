Police Officer Delivers Son In Illinois Parking Lot

The red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the child eating clown from the movie 'It.'
A small town plagued by aggressive Canada geese has euthanized more than 200 geese and plans to next erect fences to discourage the problematic birds.
Police in one town are warning people to stay away from “zombie” coyotes that may look like a lost pet.
A woman called Ohio police on Wednesday, believing that the guacamole that she ate was mixed with marijuana.
A court has ruled a couple must have their dogs surgically “debarked” after causing their neighbors several years of disruption.
Police are warning the public about possible "creepy clown" sightings that may occur this fall.
Authorities say traces of meth found on a child's lunch money led to a woman's arrest.
Those looking for alternative ways to protect their eyes from Monday’s solar eclipse are now seeking medical treatment after putting sunblock on their eyeballs.
The woman caught on video stealing from a liquor is now behind bars.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
A teenage mother is facing murder charges after her 1-year-old daughter died from multiple stab wounds.
Dispatchers tell us that crews are on the scene of a bank robbery in Kanawha City. The robbery happened at the BB&T bank near the 3800 block of MacCorkle Avenue around 3 p.m. Crews are still investigating. Charleston Police are handling the investigation. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Jackson, County, West Virginia next week.
Listen up, Chick-Fil-A fans: The chain is giving away free breakfast in the month of September.
A former West Virginia trooper facing allegations about a sexual relationship with a witness in a murder case he investigated will have no charges filed against him.
