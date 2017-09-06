Woman says tornado sent her flying from home on mattress - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman says tornado sent her flying from home on mattress

Posted: Updated:

CRESTLINE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman says she and her daughter were blown out of their home by a tornado and feel fortunate to have suffered only scratches and bruises.

Susan Cooper says the twister ripped apart her home's roof and walls and sent her and her daughter flying into the yard on the mattress where they'd been sleeping. Cooper's husband, John, says he heard crashing noises and made a frantic attempt to get into the bedroom where his wife and daughter had been, then was interrupted with relief when he heard them knocking on a back door.

Officials say the Monday night tornado damaged several homes near the village of Crestline, about 60 miles north of Columbus. It was rated an EF2 twister, with estimated maximum wind speeds up to 130 mph.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • One dead in Cabell County house fire

    One dead in Cabell County house fire

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 10:28 AM EDT2017-09-06 14:28:44 GMT

    According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshall, the fatal fire in Culloden on September 5th, 2017, has been determined to have been intentionally set by the homeowner.

    According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshall, the fatal fire in Culloden on September 5th, 2017, has been determined to have been intentionally set by the homeowner.

  • Woman says tornado sent her flying from home on mattress

    Woman says tornado sent her flying from home on mattress

    An Ohio woman says she and her daughter were blown out of their home and into the yard on a mattress by a tornado.

    An Ohio woman says she and her daughter were blown out of their home and into the yard on a mattress by a tornado.

  • Water Main Break in Huntington Repaired

    Water Main Break in Huntington Repaired

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-09-05 20:15:54 GMT

    According to West Virginia American Water, there was a water main break in Huntington, West Virginia this morning. Crews are on site.

    According to West Virginia American Water, there was a water main break in Huntington, West Virginia this morning. Crews are on site.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mom says she was asked to leave restaurant over pregnant belly

    Mom says she was asked to leave restaurant over pregnant belly

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:29:29 GMT
    SEATTLE (CBS Newspath) — Charisha Gobin, who is seven and a half months pregnant with twins, said she stopped by Buzz Inn steakhouse with her family Sunday night. “And the waitress/bartender stopped us and said, ‘I’m sorry, you cant be here in that shirt,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘Are you being serious with me right now?’ And she said, ‘Yep, you can’t be here.’” “Just because my belly was bigger and ...
    SEATTLE (CBS Newspath) — Charisha Gobin, who is seven and a half months pregnant with twins, said she stopped by Buzz Inn steakhouse with her family Sunday night. “And the waitress/bartender stopped us and said, ‘I’m sorry, you cant be here in that shirt,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘Are you being serious with me right now?’ And she said, ‘Yep, you can’t be here.’” “Just because my belly was bigger and ...

  • Powerful Hurricane Irma bears down on Caribbean islands

    Powerful Hurricane Irma bears down on Caribbean islands

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 2:16 AM EDT2017-09-06 06:16:19 GMT
    Officials across the northeast Caribbean have canceled flights, shuttered schools and urged people to hunker down indoors as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the area as a powerful Category 4 storm expected to...
    Officials across the northeast Caribbean have canceled flights, shuttered schools and urged people to hunker down indoors as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the area as a powerful Category 4 storm expected to strengthen more before nearing land late Tuesday.

  • Ohio Teen Mom Charged With Murder In Stabbing Death of 1-Year-Old

    Ohio Teen Mom Charged With Murder In Stabbing Death of 1-Year-Old

    Monday, September 4 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-09-04 19:20:48 GMT

    A teenage mother is facing murder charges after her 1-year-old daughter died from multiple stab wounds.

    A teenage mother is facing murder charges after her 1-year-old daughter died from multiple stab wounds.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.