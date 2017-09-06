Police ‘terrified’ by red ‘It’ balloons tied to grates - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police ‘terrified’ by red ‘It’ balloons tied to grates

Posted: Updated:

LITITZ, Pa. (AP) – Police officers in a small Pennsylvania town are evidently afraid of a certain homicidal clown.

The Lititz police department posted photos Tuesday of red balloons that a prankster had tied to a pair of sewer grates. A red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the sewer-dwelling, child-eating clown in Stephen King’s horror novel “It.” The hotly anticipated movie version opens in theaters Friday.

In a playful Facebook post, police wrote that while they admire the prankster’s creativity, officers were “completely terrified” while removing the balloons and “respectfully request they do not do that again.” Police also suggested that people watch previews of the movie with the lights turned on and the volume turned low.

The police department’s post ended with a famous line from the book: “You’ll float too.”

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mom says she was asked to leave restaurant over pregnant belly

    Mom says she was asked to leave restaurant over pregnant belly

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:29:29 GMT
    SEATTLE (CBS Newspath) — Charisha Gobin, who is seven and a half months pregnant with twins, said she stopped by Buzz Inn steakhouse with her family Sunday night. “And the waitress/bartender stopped us and said, ‘I’m sorry, you cant be here in that shirt,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘Are you being serious with me right now?’ And she said, ‘Yep, you can’t be here.’” “Just because my belly was bigger and ...
    SEATTLE (CBS Newspath) — Charisha Gobin, who is seven and a half months pregnant with twins, said she stopped by Buzz Inn steakhouse with her family Sunday night. “And the waitress/bartender stopped us and said, ‘I’m sorry, you cant be here in that shirt,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘Are you being serious with me right now?’ And she said, ‘Yep, you can’t be here.’” “Just because my belly was bigger and ...

  • Powerful Hurricane Irma bears down on Caribbean islands

    Powerful Hurricane Irma bears down on Caribbean islands

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 2:16 AM EDT2017-09-06 06:16:19 GMT
    Officials across the northeast Caribbean have canceled flights, shuttered schools and urged people to hunker down indoors as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the area as a powerful Category 4 storm expected to...
    Officials across the northeast Caribbean have canceled flights, shuttered schools and urged people to hunker down indoors as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the area as a powerful Category 4 storm expected to strengthen more before nearing land late Tuesday.

  • Ohio Teen Mom Charged With Murder In Stabbing Death of 1-Year-Old

    Ohio Teen Mom Charged With Murder In Stabbing Death of 1-Year-Old

    Monday, September 4 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-09-04 19:20:48 GMT

    A teenage mother is facing murder charges after her 1-year-old daughter died from multiple stab wounds.

    A teenage mother is facing murder charges after her 1-year-old daughter died from multiple stab wounds.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.