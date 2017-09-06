Two Plead Guilty in Boone County Schools Embezzlement Case

Boone County, WV (WOWK) - Two former Boone County Schools Bus Grage employees have plead guilty to embezzlement after stealing tens of thousands of dollars.

The West Virginia State Police Boone County Detachment tells 13 News that Transportation Director Bryan Jarrell and mechanic Tracy Harvey pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges earlier this morning.

RELATED STORY: Two Boone County Schools Employees Arrested for Embezzlement

Troopers believe the amount of money embezzled could total nearly $80,000.

The alleged events took place between 2014 and 2017.

Jarrell and Harvey will appear before a grand jury before being sentenced.

They are facing up to 10 years in prison.

They are scheduled to be sentenced in October 2017.

