Charge dismissed against arrested West Virginia journalist - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charge dismissed against arrested West Virginia journalist

Posted: Updated:

By JOHN RABY
Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A prosecutor says a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after repeatedly questioning U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price broke no law and won't be prosecuted.

A joint press release from the independent Public News Service and the Kanawha County prosecutor's office says a review cleared Daniel Ralph Heyman of any lawbreaking.

RELATED HEADLINES: Journalist Arrested at West Virginia State Capitol Building

The Charleston-based reporter for Public News Service was charged with willful disruption of governmental processes at the state Capitol in Charleston during Price's May 9 visit. Heyman had wanted to ask Price whether domestic violence is a pre-existing condition under the Republican health care proposal.

A criminal complaint by Capitol police said Heyman caused a disturbance with his persistent questions and "was aggressively breaching" Secret Service agents.

Heyman said he did nothing wrong.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Trumps donate $1M to 12 Harvey relief charities

    Trumps donate $1M to 12 Harvey relief charities

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-09-06 20:11:46 GMT

    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are donating $1 million to 12 charities involved in Harvey relief efforts.

    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are donating $1 million to 12 charities involved in Harvey relief efforts.

  • Charge dismissed against arrested West Virginia journalist

    Charge dismissed against arrested West Virginia journalist

    A prosecutor says a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after repeatedly questioning U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price broke no law and won't be prosecuted.

    A prosecutor says a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after repeatedly questioning U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price broke no law and won't be prosecuted.

  • Kasich blasts Trump, invites immigrant 'dreamers' to Ohio

    Kasich blasts Trump, invites immigrant 'dreamers' to Ohio

    Ohio's outspoken Republican governor is blasting President Donald Trump's decision to begin dismantling the Obama-era program protecting young immigrants brought into the country illegally.

    Ohio's outspoken Republican governor is blasting President Donald Trump's decision to begin dismantling the Obama-era program protecting young immigrants brought into the country illegally.

    •   

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Charge dismissed against arrested West Virginia journalist

    Charge dismissed against arrested West Virginia journalist

    A prosecutor says a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after repeatedly questioning U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price broke no law and won't be prosecuted.

    A prosecutor says a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after repeatedly questioning U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price broke no law and won't be prosecuted.

  • Baby's sitter gets 15 years in prison for his Benadryl death

    Baby's sitter gets 15 years in prison for his Benadryl death

    An Ohio baby sitter who authorities say gave a fatal dose of Benadryl to an 8-month-old boy has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

    An Ohio baby sitter who authorities say gave a fatal dose of Benadryl to an 8-month-old boy has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

  • Police Search for Suspect in Kanawha City Bank Robbery

    Police Search for Suspect in Kanawha City Bank Robbery

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-09-05 21:04:42 GMT

    Dispatchers tell us that crews are on the scene of a bank robbery in Kanawha City. The robbery happened at the BB&T bank near the 3800 block of MacCorkle Avenue around 3 p.m. Crews are still investigating. Charleston Police are handling the investigation. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story. 

    Dispatchers tell us that crews are on the scene of a bank robbery in Kanawha City. The robbery happened at the BB&T bank near the 3800 block of MacCorkle Avenue around 3 p.m. Crews are still investigating. Charleston Police are handling the investigation. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Taco Bell employees fatally shot armed robber

    Taco Bell employees fatally shot armed robber

    Thursday, September 7 2017 7:19 AM EDT2017-09-07 11:19:30 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

    He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

  • Drug epidemic puts 3 West Virginia counties at risk for HIV

    Drug epidemic puts 3 West Virginia counties at risk for HIV

    Three counties in West Virginia have been noted as being susceptible for spreading HIV amid the state's drug epidemic.

    Three counties in West Virginia have been noted as being susceptible for spreading HIV amid the state's drug epidemic.

  • Police ‘terrified’ by red ‘It’ balloons tied to grates

    Police ‘terrified’ by red ‘It’ balloons tied to grates

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 9:01 AM EDT2017-09-06 13:01:56 GMT

    The red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the child eating clown from the movie 'It.' 

    The red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the child eating clown from the movie 'It.' 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.