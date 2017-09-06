Charge dismissed against arrested West Virginia journalist

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A prosecutor says a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after repeatedly questioning U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price broke no law and won't be prosecuted.

A joint press release from the independent Public News Service and the Kanawha County prosecutor's office says a review cleared Daniel Ralph Heyman of any lawbreaking.

RELATED HEADLINES: Journalist Arrested at West Virginia State Capitol Building

The Charleston-based reporter for Public News Service was charged with willful disruption of governmental processes at the state Capitol in Charleston during Price's May 9 visit. Heyman had wanted to ask Price whether domestic violence is a pre-existing condition under the Republican health care proposal.

A criminal complaint by Capitol police said Heyman caused a disturbance with his persistent questions and "was aggressively breaching" Secret Service agents.

Heyman said he did nothing wrong.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.