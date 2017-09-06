Police Search for Missing Eastern Kentucky Girl

Police are searching for missing teenage girl out of Eastern Kentucky.
Authorities in Oak Hill, WV (Fayette County) have issued a Silver Alert. The man missing is 76 year old Lawrence Saunders. Mr Saunders is a black male, he was last seen wearing white shirt w/shorts. He is possibly in a tan Chevy Equinox with WV tag OXL643. We are waiting for authorities to provide us with a picture of Mr. Saunders. We will update with a photograph and any information pertaining to the alert as we receive it.
A pair of teens who have been missing since Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 are the subjects of a search. Victor Hash, 13, and Natalie Thomas, 16, left a home in Mineral County, WV that is run by Burlington United Methodist Family Services.
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
According to Clarksburg Police, the missing teen has been found safe.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Three counties in West Virginia have been noted as being susceptible for spreading HIV amid the state's drug epidemic.
The red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the child eating clown from the movie 'It.'
Communications were difficult with areas hit by Irma, and information on damage trickled out.
Hurricane Katia has formed in the Gulf off the coast of Mexico with sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).
Crescent Elementary School has been named as one of America's Healthiest Schools. Physical education teacher Jane Sutphin works with students 100 hours a week and teaches just about every sport Sutphin says she wants to have a variety of sports so kids can find something that interests them. Staff at Crescent Elementary have been working very hard to earn this award.
Police are searching for missing teenage girl out of Eastern Kentucky.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, authorities are searching for a Cirrus SR20 aircraft in Wetzel County.
the message was loud and clear Wednesday from Health Insurance advocates gathered in Charleston. They oppose a 3-percent federal health insurance tax on just about everyone. It is supposed to take place January first. A recent study said West Virginia would be among the hardest hit states: Chris Walters, Capitol Insurance Group "It said the number one deterrent of moving businesses to West Virginia is the cost of health insurance. If this health insurance tax is not averted, we ...
