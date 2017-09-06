Police Search for Missing Eastern Kentucky Girl - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police Search for Missing Eastern Kentucky Girl

Posted: Updated:

LOUISA, KY (WOWK) - Police are searching for missing teenage girl out of Eastern Kentucky.

The Louisa Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Tenisha Cantrell.

Police believe she is a runaway.

If you have information on her location please contact the Louisa Police Department at 606-638-4058 or swilburn@louisapd.org or call your local law enforcement agency.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

