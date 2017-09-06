Trumps donate $1M to 12 Harvey relief charities

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are donating $1 million to 12 charities involved in Harvey relief efforts.
A prosecutor says a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after repeatedly questioning U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price broke no law and won't be prosecuted.
Ohio's outspoken Republican governor is blasting President Donald Trump's decision to begin dismantling the Obama-era program protecting young immigrants brought into the country illegally.
There is no single solution to the opiate crisis that continues to kill Ohioans on a daily basis. However, Governor John Kasich believes the launch of new rules for opiate prescriptions could be the first step in preventing addiction.
A group of black lawmakers, pastors and advocacy groups have called for the removal of a Jefferson Davis statue in the Kentucky Capitol.
Just days before students moved into the dorms at The Ohio State University, all window decorations were banned. Some students feel this infringes on their first amendment right to freedom of speech.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Three counties in West Virginia have been noted as being susceptible for spreading HIV amid the state's drug epidemic.
The red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the child eating clown from the movie 'It.'
Communications were difficult with areas hit by Irma, and information on damage trickled out.
Hurricane Katia has formed in the Gulf off the coast of Mexico with sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).
Crescent Elementary School has been named as one of America's Healthiest Schools. Physical education teacher Jane Sutphin works with students 100 hours a week and teaches just about every sport Sutphin says she wants to have a variety of sports so kids can find something that interests them. Staff at Crescent Elementary have been working very hard to earn this award.
Police are searching for missing teenage girl out of Eastern Kentucky.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, authorities are searching for a Cirrus SR20 aircraft in Wetzel County.
the message was loud and clear Wednesday from Health Insurance advocates gathered in Charleston. They oppose a 3-percent federal health insurance tax on just about everyone. It is supposed to take place January first. A recent study said West Virginia would be among the hardest hit states: Chris Walters, Capitol Insurance Group "It said the number one deterrent of moving businesses to West Virginia is the cost of health insurance. If this health insurance tax is not averted, we ...
