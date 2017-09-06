Trumps donate $1M to 12 Harvey relief charities

Charge dismissed against arrested West Virginia journalist Charge dismissed against arrested West Virginia journalist A prosecutor says a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after repeatedly questioning U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price broke no law and won't be prosecuted. A prosecutor says a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after repeatedly questioning U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price broke no law and won't be prosecuted.

Councilwoman appointed to fill vacant seat in Dunbar
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) - Dunbar City Council appointed Linda Boggess as the new councilwoman during Tuesday's evening meeting. Boggess was appointed to fill the vacant seat left by current mayor Bill Cunningham. She will be sworn in coming week.

'Fight for $15' holding Labor Day rally in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Fight for $15 movement is holding a Labor Day rally in Richmond. According to the event's Facebook page, fast-food workers and other community organizations will start the rally at 6 a.m. at the McDonald's on Hull Street and then make their way to Wesley United Methodist Church on Mechanicsville Turnpike for a "I Am Somebody" viewing and community brunch. The rally will conclude at the Main Street Station Plaza f...

Trump Expected to End Program for Young Immigrants
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, but with a six-month delay, people familiar with the plans said. The delay in the formal dismantling of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, would be intended to give Congress time to decide whether it wants to address the status of the so-called Dreamers legislation, accord...

White House: Trump will donate $1 million to Harvey relief
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal money to Harvey storm relief efforts. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement at a briefing Thursday. She said Trump is calling on reporters to help decide which specific organization he should give to. But Trump could also take a cue from his own re-election campaign. Earlier this week, his 2020 political committee blasted o...

New Rules for Opiate Prescriptions in Ohio
There is no single solution to the opiate crisis that continues to kill Ohioans on a daily basis. However, Governor John Kasich believes the launch of new rules for opiate prescriptions could be the first step in preventing addiction.

Kentucky call to remove Jefferson Davis statue
A group of black lawmakers, pastors and advocacy groups have called for the removal of a Jefferson Davis statue in the Kentucky Capitol.