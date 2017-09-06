Florida sheriff says evacuees with warrants will be sheltered in jail

A girl says she and her friends are behind the red balloons found tied to sewer grates in a small town, not a homicidal clown.
People with active warrants in one Florida county might want to think twice about heading to a shelter for Hurricane Irma.
The red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the child eating clown from the movie 'It.'
A small town plagued by aggressive Canada geese has euthanized more than 200 geese and plans to next erect fences to discourage the problematic birds.
Police in one town are warning people to stay away from “zombie” coyotes that may look like a lost pet.
A woman called Ohio police on Wednesday, believing that the guacamole that she ate was mixed with marijuana.
A court has ruled a couple must have their dogs surgically “debarked” after causing their neighbors several years of disruption.
Police are warning the public about possible "creepy clown" sightings that may occur this fall.
Authorities say traces of meth found on a child's lunch money led to a woman's arrest.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Three counties in West Virginia have been noted as being susceptible for spreading HIV amid the state's drug epidemic.
The red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the child eating clown from the movie 'It.'
Communications were difficult with areas hit by Irma, and information on damage trickled out.
Hurricane Katia has formed in the Gulf off the coast of Mexico with sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).
Crescent Elementary School has been named as one of America's Healthiest Schools. Physical education teacher Jane Sutphin works with students 100 hours a week and teaches just about every sport Sutphin says she wants to have a variety of sports so kids can find something that interests them. Staff at Crescent Elementary have been working very hard to earn this award.
Police are searching for missing teenage girl out of Eastern Kentucky.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, authorities are searching for a Cirrus SR20 aircraft in Wetzel County.
the message was loud and clear Wednesday from Health Insurance advocates gathered in Charleston. They oppose a 3-percent federal health insurance tax on just about everyone. It is supposed to take place January first. A recent study said West Virginia would be among the hardest hit states: Chris Walters, Capitol Insurance Group "It said the number one deterrent of moving businesses to West Virginia is the cost of health insurance. If this health insurance tax is not averted, we ...
