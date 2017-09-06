Florida sheriff says evacuees with warrants will be sheltered in - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Florida sheriff says evacuees with warrants will be sheltered in jail

MIAMI, FL (AP) — People with active warrants in one Florida county might want to think twice about heading to a shelter for Hurricane Irma.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd posted on his official Twitter account Wednesday that deputies will be checking identification at the county’s shelters, and anyone with a warrant will be arrested and taken to “the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail.”

Judd also posted that sex offenders and sex predators would not be admitted to the shelters.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Horstman says they’re trying to educate the public before the storm hits this weekend. She says they’re hoping people with warrants will turn themselves and use the next few days to deal with their legal issues.

