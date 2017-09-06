Health Insurance Premiums Face New Federal Tax

The message was loud and clear Wednesday from health insurance advocates gathered in Charleston. They oppose a 3-percent federal health insurance tax on just about everyone. It is supposed to take effect January first. A recent study said West Virginia would be among the hardest hit states.

"It said the number one deterrent of moving businesses to West Virginia is the cost of health insurance. If this health insurance tax is not averted, we will see higher rates on all of our citizens and businesses in our state," said Chris Walters, of the Capitol Insurance Group.

Health insurers estimate the average family will pay 500 dollars more per year. State P-E-I-A retirees and spouses would each pay 360 dollars per year; and the state's Medicaid funding from Congress would be slashed by 50 million dollars. State retirees are not happy about it.

"That increases our premiums and decreases our benefits. And so the greater the cost, the less benefits we might have. And the greater it's going to cost our individuals to pay for those premiums," said Bill Milam, of the West Virginia Association of Retired School Employees.

There are concerns, the health insurance tax could also hurt small businesses.

"And we see this as a multilevel impact on employees, and possibly higher premiums, less money in their household; possibly less coverage. So those types of things have to be determined as these plans are reevaluated," said Bridget Lambert, President of the West Virginia Retailers Association.

The Health Insurance Tax was approved in the original Obamacare bill, but Congress has yet to implement it, though 2018 may change that.

"Even though the Health care Tax is strictly a Congressional issue, advocates are hoping the West Virginia Legislature will at least pass a resolution opposing the health care tax, and then send that resolution on to Congress," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.