Barbuda government confirms 1 death, near total destruction from - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Barbuda government confirms 1 death, near total destruction from Irma

Posted: Updated:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The government has confirmed one death on Barbuda caused by Hurricane Irma.

Midcie Francis, spokesperson for National Office of Disaster Services for Antigua and Barbuda, says there has been massive destruction on the island of about 1,700 people.

“A significant number of the houses have been totally destroyed,” said Lionel Hurst, the prime minister’s chief of staff.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda said 90 percent or more of all structures on the island of Barbuda had been destroyed.

The strongest Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever measured destroyed homes and flooded streets across a chain of small islands in the northern Caribbean, passing directly over Barbuda which was left largely incommunicado.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Police: Boy finds gun at bus stop, accidentally shoots self

    Police: Boy finds gun at bus stop, accidentally shoots self

    Thursday, September 7 2017 11:13 AM EDT2017-09-07 15:13:41 GMT

    An 11-year-old boy who police say accidentally shot himself with a gun he found at a school bus stop is recovering.

    An 11-year-old boy who police say accidentally shot himself with a gun he found at a school bus stop is recovering.

  • Barbuda government confirms 1 death, near total destruction from Irma

    Barbuda government confirms 1 death, near total destruction from Irma

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-09-06 22:51:14 GMT
    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The government has confirmed one death on Barbuda caused by Hurricane Irma. Midcie Francis, spokesperson for National Office of Disaster Services for Antigua and Barbuda, says there has been massive destruction on the island of about 1,700 people. “A significant number of the houses have been totally destroyed,” said Lionel Hurst, the prime minister’s chief of staff. Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda said 90 per...
    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The government has confirmed one death on Barbuda caused by Hurricane Irma. Midcie Francis, spokesperson for National Office of Disaster Services for Antigua and Barbuda, says there has been massive destruction on the island of about 1,700 people. “A significant number of the houses have been totally destroyed,” said Lionel Hurst, the prime minister’s chief of staff. Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda said 90 per...

  • Hurricane Katia and Hurricane Jose have both formed

    Hurricane Katia and Hurricane Jose have both formed

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-09-06 21:22:31 GMT

    Hurricane Katia has formed in the Gulf off the coast of Mexico with sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).

    Hurricane Katia has formed in the Gulf off the coast of Mexico with sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Taco Bell employees fatally shot armed robber

    Taco Bell employees fatally shot armed robber

    Thursday, September 7 2017 7:19 AM EDT2017-09-07 11:19:30 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

    He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

  • Drug epidemic puts 3 West Virginia counties at risk for HIV

    Drug epidemic puts 3 West Virginia counties at risk for HIV

    Three counties in West Virginia have been noted as being susceptible for spreading HIV amid the state's drug epidemic.

    Three counties in West Virginia have been noted as being susceptible for spreading HIV amid the state's drug epidemic.

  • Police ‘terrified’ by red ‘It’ balloons tied to grates

    Police ‘terrified’ by red ‘It’ balloons tied to grates

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 9:01 AM EDT2017-09-06 13:01:56 GMT

    The red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the child eating clown from the movie 'It.' 

    The red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the child eating clown from the movie 'It.' 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.