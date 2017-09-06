1st Methanol Plant Breaks Ground in Institute - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

1st Methanol Plant Breaks Ground in Institute

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
INSTITUTE- West Virginia's Methanol Plant broke ground in Kanawha County, promising hundreds of jobs, and opportunities for the state. But environmental advocates are still concerned about the plant's safety practices.

The first shovel of dirt moved on what will soon become the Liberty One Methanol plant, bringing big money and jobs to the area.

"Thank you so much for what you're doing here today. It is unbelievable if you think about a $150-mil investment, 300 people on the build-out and 60 permanent great jobs," Governor Justice explained.

Liberty One will actually be constructed from a former methanol plant in Brazil. 

"This is the first time in my lifetime, in our history where a plant is being taken apart oversees and being brought home to West Virginia," Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper told 13 News.

Once the pieces of the plant arrive from Brazil, Bilfinger Westcon will put the plant back together, and they hope to have it done in 9 months.

"It's a lot like a Lego project. I mean petrochemical facilities are made up of pipes and connections and vessels- they're all very conveniently disassembled. They don't tend to move very often in the word, but they are actually quite mobile," Richard Wolfli, U.S. Methanol's Chief Operation Officer explained. 

But that's a concern for environmental advocates who say the plant, build in 1965, is susceptible to leaks and breaks. If something goes wrong, an explosion could be like thousands of pounds TNT blowing up Institute. 

"If there is a catastrophic event at one of the tanks, if just one tank would explode- it would effect a radius of 1.5 miles," Pam Nixon of People Concerned about Chemical Safety told 13 News.

But U.S. Methanol says safety is a priority, and the plant will get an upgrade when it arrives.

"We're going to upgrade the facility with all the newest technology, all the newest safety features, all the newest instrumentation in the process. So we're going to have virtually a brand new facility here in West Virginia," Wolfli added.

U.S. Methanol hopes to have Liberty One up and running by middle of next year. It should produce about 200,000 tons of methanol a year to be sold to industries across the northeast. 

  Update: WV BOE Votes to Conditionally Approve Nicholas County Consildation Plan

    Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million

  Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry dies in crash

    Troy Gentry, half of the country duo, has died in a New Jersey helicopter crash. 

  Background Actors Needed For Stephen King Series Filmed In West Virginia

    Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.

  Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston's West Side.

  13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

  Background Actors Needed For Stephen King Series Filmed In West Virginia

    Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.

  Nitro High School Teacher Passes Away Overnight

    According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.

  Police: Ohio high school active shooter suspect identified, none injured

    Police have identified the suspect in the active shooter situation at an Ohio high school as an 18-year-old student.

