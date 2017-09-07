Teen Takes Credit for Red 'It' Balloons Tied to Sewer Grates - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Teen Takes Credit for Red 'It' Balloons Tied to Sewer Grates

LITITZ, Pa. (AP) -- A girl says she and her friends are behind the red balloons found tied to sewer grates in a small Pennsylvania town, not a homicidal clown.

Seventeen-year-old Peyton Reiff tells PennLive.com (http://bit.ly/2eNBQu5 ) the girls were trying to scare their friends in Lititz after seeing a trailer for the upcoming movie "It."

A red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the sewer-dwelling, child-eating clown in Stephen King's novel-turned-movie.

RELATED STORY: Police 'terrified' by red 'It' balloons tied to grates

Reiff says the teens were surprised at how much attention the prank got after the local police made a playful post on Facebook, saying they were "completely terrified" to remove the balloons.

Reiff says they will meet with the department for a "funny follow up," but says they are not being punished.

Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com

