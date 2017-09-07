Ohio bus driver placed on leave after texting allegation

ALLIANCE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio bus driver has been placed on leave following allegations he was speeding and texting while driving a bus without students on it.

The Review in Alliance (http://bit.ly/2eGOiby ) reported Wednesday that an investigation was launched after a video of the bus was posted on social media.

Alliance City Schools says in a statement that student safety is its top priority and the district will again communicate its safety policies to transportation employees.

Alliance is about 33 miles (53 kilometers) southwest of Akron in northeastern Ohio.

Information from: The Review, http://www.the-review.com

