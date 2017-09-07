Police: Boy finds gun at bus stop, accidentally shoots self

An 11-year-old boy who police say accidentally shot himself with a gun he found at a school bus stop is recovering.
Hurricane Katia has formed in the Gulf off the coast of Mexico with sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).
Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina to help prepare for a possible strike early next week from Hurricane Irma.
According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshall, the fatal fire in Culloden on September 5th, 2017, has been determined to have been intentionally set by the homeowner.
An Ohio woman says she and her daughter were blown out of their home and into the yard on a mattress by a tornado.
According to West Virginia American Water, there was a water main break in Huntington, West Virginia this morning. Crews are on site.
Police in West Virginia say a 9-year-old boy drove a pickup truck before striking an officer's cruiser.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13 News that four people have been transported following an ATV accident in Ironton, OH. The accident happened around 3 p.m. in the Porter Gap Road Area. Officials say that three juveniles were flown out of the area by helicopter. One adult was also transported to a nearby hospital. Crews are still on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Three counties in West Virginia have been noted as being susceptible for spreading HIV amid the state's drug epidemic.
The red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the child eating clown from the movie 'It.'
Communications were difficult with areas hit by Irma, and information on damage trickled out.
Hurricane Katia has formed in the Gulf off the coast of Mexico with sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).
Crescent Elementary School has been named as one of America's Healthiest Schools. Physical education teacher Jane Sutphin works with students 100 hours a week and teaches just about every sport Sutphin says she wants to have a variety of sports so kids can find something that interests them. Staff at Crescent Elementary have been working very hard to earn this award.
Police are searching for missing teenage girl out of Eastern Kentucky.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, authorities are searching for a Cirrus SR20 aircraft in Wetzel County.
the message was loud and clear Wednesday from Health Insurance advocates gathered in Charleston. They oppose a 3-percent federal health insurance tax on just about everyone. It is supposed to take place January first. A recent study said West Virginia would be among the hardest hit states: Chris Walters, Capitol Insurance Group "It said the number one deterrent of moving businesses to West Virginia is the cost of health insurance. If this health insurance tax is not averted, we ...
