Kanawha County Ambulance Sends People to Help With Hurricane Irma

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority deployed personnel to Florida, in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

The KCEAA say they will be part of a team of ten ambulances and one support vehicle heading to Tallahassee, Florida., in the western panhandle. They will help support the pre-storm efforts and the response to the Category 5 hurricane heading to the mainland.

The team consists of seven Kanawha County Ambulances, one from Logan County EMS, and two from Jan-Care out of Beckley.

The ambulances left in a convoy from Charleston, West Virginia at 10:45 this morning.