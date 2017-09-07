10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE (10:30AM 9/15/17):

The Charleston Police Department Special Enforcement Unit arrested another man last night in their efforts to address prostitution in Charleston.

Floyd Mitchell, 80, of Saint Albans, WV was arrested for solicitation on Charleston’s West Side. 

 Detectives in the Special Enforcement Unit also used their known police presence as a deterrent in last night’s efforts as they made contact with multiple individuals in the area with prior prostitution arrests.   

ORIGINAL:

The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

On September 6th, 2017, the Special Enforcement Unit conducted a prostitution sting on in response to complaints Chief Cooper received while attending area West Side meetings. 

The sting was designed to target those picking up the prostitutes by monitoring decoy prostitutes.  They say this approach is designed to deter those wanting to engage in prostitution by placing the likelihood of arrest in their minds.

Chief Cooper says he plans to continue to address this problem with a unique approach that will continue to produce results. 

The following were arrested and subsequently summoned for prostitution:

  • Julian McCubbin, 82 of Charleston
  • Jason Youngblood, 35 of Charleston
  • James Downey, 61 of Fairmont WV
  • Kevin Wilborne, 63 of Nitro WV
  • Michael Coldwell, 35 of Nitro WV
  • Jeffrey Taylor, 45 of Charleston
  • Lelan Jennings, 23 of Charleston
  • Vicente Valderes, 33 of Roma TX
  • Daniel Flores, 22 of Livingston TX

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

