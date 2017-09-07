2 More Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 More Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE (11:50 AM 10/6/17):

Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston.

According to a release, Wendell Caldwell, 49, of Missouri, and Joseph Sommerville, 39, of Spencer, WV, were arrested during a sting operation Thursday night.

Police say the efforts are intended to identify and arrest "John's"  involved in the solicitation of prostitutes.

Both are facing counts of Enticing for Prositution.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

UPDATE (10:30 AM 9/15/17):

The Charleston Police Department Special Enforcement Unit arrested another man last night in their efforts to address prostitution in Charleston.

Floyd Mitchell, 80, of Saint Albans, WV was arrested for solicitation on Charleston’s West Side. 

 Detectives in the Special Enforcement Unit also used their known police presence as a deterrent in last night’s efforts as they made contact with multiple individuals in the area with prior prostitution arrests.   

ORIGINAL:

The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

On September 6th, 2017, the Special Enforcement Unit conducted a prostitution sting on in response to complaints Chief Cooper received while attending area West Side meetings. 

The sting was designed to target those picking up the prostitutes by monitoring decoy prostitutes.  They say this approach is designed to deter those wanting to engage in prostitution by placing the likelihood of arrest in their minds.

Chief Cooper says he plans to continue to address this problem with a unique approach that will continue to produce results. 

The following were arrested and subsequently summoned for prostitution:

  • Julian McCubbin, 82 of Charleston
  • Jason Youngblood, 35 of Charleston
  • James Downey, 61 of Fairmont WV
  • Kevin Wilborne, 63 of Nitro WV
  • Michael Coldwell, 35 of Nitro WV
  • Jeffrey Taylor, 45 of Charleston
  • Lelan Jennings, 23 of Charleston
  • Vicente Valderes, 33 of Roma TX
  • Daniel Flores, 22 of Livingston TX

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Police investigating fatal shooting involving multiple people including children

    Police investigating fatal shooting involving multiple people including children

    Friday, October 6 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-10-06 17:58:43 GMT

    CULLODEN, WV (WOWK) - Sheriff Chuck Zerkle with Cabell County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that crews are responding to a domestic shooting in Culloden, WV. The incident occurred in the Benedict Road area around 1:20 p.m. Officials say that multiple people have died and that children were involved. At least one person was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The Cabell County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police are responding.

    CULLODEN, WV (WOWK) - Sheriff Chuck Zerkle with Cabell County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that crews are responding to a domestic shooting in Culloden, WV. The incident occurred in the Benedict Road area around 1:20 p.m. Officials say that multiple people have died and that children were involved. At least one person was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The Cabell County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police are responding.

  • 2 More Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    2 More Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, October 6 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-10-06 16:05:12 GMT

    Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston

    Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston

  • Pursuit spanning multiple counties ends in vehicle crash

    Pursuit spanning multiple counties ends in vehicle crash

    Friday, October 6 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-10-06 15:37:38 GMT
    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A vehicle pursuit that spanned four counties this morning resulted in two suspects being transported to a hospital.  According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 25 mile pursuit originated in Scioto County, and went through Jackson and Lawrence before ending in Gallia County. The pursuit ended near Shade River Road in Patriot, OH.  Troopers say the driver crashed into a pond near a residence.  One of the suspects, a male, swam to shore wh...
    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A vehicle pursuit that spanned four counties this morning resulted in two suspects being transported to a hospital.  According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 25 mile pursuit originated in Scioto County, and went through Jackson and Lawrence before ending in Gallia County. The pursuit ended near Shade River Road in Patriot, OH.  Troopers say the driver crashed into a pond near a residence.  One of the suspects, a male, swam to shore wh...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.