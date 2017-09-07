2 More Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -
UPDATE (11:50 AM 10/6/17):
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston.
According to a release, Wendell Caldwell, 49, of Missouri, and Joseph Sommerville, 39, of Spencer, WV, were arrested during a sting operation Thursday night.
Police say the efforts are intended to identify and arrest "John's" involved in the solicitation of prostitutes.
Both are facing counts of Enticing for Prositution.
Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
UPDATE (10:30 AM 9/15/17):
The Charleston Police Department Special Enforcement Unit arrested another man last night in their efforts to address prostitution in Charleston.
Floyd Mitchell, 80, of Saint Albans, WV was arrested for solicitation on Charleston’s West Side.
Detectives in the Special Enforcement Unit also used their known police presence as a deterrent in last night’s efforts as they made contact with multiple individuals in the area with prior prostitution arrests.
ORIGINAL:
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
On September 6th, 2017, the Special Enforcement Unit conducted a prostitution sting on in response to complaints Chief Cooper received while attending area West Side meetings.
The sting was designed to target those picking up the prostitutes by monitoring decoy prostitutes. They say this approach is designed to deter those wanting to engage in prostitution by placing the likelihood of arrest in their minds.
Chief Cooper says he plans to continue to address this problem with a unique approach that will continue to produce results.
The following were arrested and subsequently summoned for prostitution:
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
CULLODEN, WV (WOWK) - Sheriff Chuck Zerkle with Cabell County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that crews are responding to a domestic shooting in Culloden, WV. The incident occurred in the Benedict Road area around 1:20 p.m. Officials say that multiple people have died and that children were involved. At least one person was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The Cabell County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police are responding.
CULLODEN, WV (WOWK) - Sheriff Chuck Zerkle with Cabell County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that crews are responding to a domestic shooting in Culloden, WV. The incident occurred in the Benedict Road area around 1:20 p.m. Officials say that multiple people have died and that children were involved. At least one person was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The Cabell County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police are responding.
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Prosecutors allege a woman killed her 4-year-old son by setting him on fire in a bathtub in their apartment.
Prosecutors allege a woman killed her 4-year-old son by setting him on fire in a bathtub in their apartment.
A federal grand jury has charged seven people, including a corrections officer, with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
A federal grand jury has charged seven people, including a corrections officer, with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
A prosecutor says a man accused of sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled woman in Ohio has pleaded guilty to a rape charge.
A prosecutor says a man accused of sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled woman in Ohio has pleaded guilty to a rape charge.
Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.
Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.
Saint Albans Police and Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an early morning shots fired call. The shooting was reported around 5:45 Thursday morning on in the 500 block of Austin Drive in Saint Albans. Dispatchers say there is no victim at this time and that police are handling this as a shots fired call. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.
Saint Albans Police and Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an early morning shots fired call. The shooting was reported around 5:45 Thursday morning on in the 500 block of Austin Drive in Saint Albans. Dispatchers say there is no victim at this time and that police are handling this as a shots fired call. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.
A man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers.
A man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.
Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.
Police are trying to identify a man they say walked into a Sprint store and said he was the devil reincarnated sent from Las Vegas.
Police are trying to identify a man they say walked into a Sprint store and said he was the devil reincarnated sent from Las Vegas.
Prosecutors allege a woman killed her 4-year-old son by setting him on fire in a bathtub in their apartment.
Prosecutors allege a woman killed her 4-year-old son by setting him on fire in a bathtub in their apartment.
West Virginia State Police has released the name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-77 Thursday morning.
West Virginia State Police has released the name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-77 Thursday morning.
This year, more than 50 stores are pledging to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.
This year, more than 50 stores are pledging to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
The Milton Police Department are searching for a pursuit suspect that they say may be armed.
The Milton Police Department are searching for a pursuit suspect that they say may be armed.
Saint Albans Police and Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an early morning shots fired call. The shooting was reported around 5:45 Thursday morning on in the 500 block of Austin Drive in Saint Albans. Dispatchers say there is no victim at this time and that police are handling this as a shots fired call. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.
Saint Albans Police and Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an early morning shots fired call. The shooting was reported around 5:45 Thursday morning on in the 500 block of Austin Drive in Saint Albans. Dispatchers say there is no victim at this time and that police are handling this as a shots fired call. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.
A lacy, cloud-like pattern drifting across a radar screen turned out to be a 70-mile-wide wave of butterflies.
A lacy, cloud-like pattern drifting across a radar screen turned out to be a 70-mile-wide wave of butterflies.