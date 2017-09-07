Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

On September 6th, 2017, the Special Enforcement Unit conducted a prostitution sting on in response to complaints Chief Cooper received while attending area West Side meetings.

The sting was designed to target those picking up the prostitutes by monitoring decoy prostitutes. They say this approach is designed to deter those wanting to engage in prostitution by placing the likelihood of arrest in their minds.

Chief Cooper says he plans to continue to address this problem with a unique approach that will continue to produce results.

The following were arrested and subsequently summoned for prostitution:

Julian McCubbin, 82 of Charleston

Jason Youngblood, 35 of Charleston

James Downey, 61 of Fairmont WV

Kevin Wilborne, 63 of Nitro WV

Michael Coldwell, 35 of Nitro WV

Jeffrey Taylor, 45 of Charleston

Lelan Jennings, 23 of Charleston

Vicente Valderes, 33 of Roma TX

Daniel Flores, 22 of Livingston TX

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.