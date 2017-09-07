Carter County man arrested for sodomy, incest with juvenile

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police troopers in Ashland arrested a Carter County man on multiple charges involving the sexual abuse of a child.

According to a release, Levi Hershberger, 39, of Olive Hill, was arrested after troopers investigated a report of illegal sexual activity involving a juvenile in June 2017.

Troopers obtained evidence that Hershberger was involved in sexual intercourse and sodomy with a female relative while she was under the age of 12.

He is being charged with Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree (Victim Under 12 Years of Age), Sodomy 2nd Degree, Sodomy 1st Degree, Rape 2nd Degree, and Incest (Victim Under 12 Years of Age or Serious Injury).

He is being held at the Carter County Detention Center.