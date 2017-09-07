4 Kentucky volunteer firefighters plead not guilty to arson - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

4 Kentucky volunteer firefighters plead not guilty to arson

CROFTON, Ky. (AP) - A fire chief and three other volunteer firefighters facing arson charges in Kentucky have entered not guilty pleas.

The Kentucky New Era reports Crofton Fire Chief Jeremy P. Marlar, 18-year-old Dylan Hodge, 23-year-old Glen McGee III and 18-year-old Dakota S. Oglesby were arraigned Wednesday in Christian District Court in connection with an Aug. 20 fire in a vacant Crofton building that collapsed.

The four men were arrested Sept. 1 and all face second-degree arson charges. McGee and Oglesby are also charged with third-degree burglary, and 27-year-old Marlar faces an official misconduct charge.

Different private attorneys represent all four men.

District Judge James G. Addams set bond requirements that were not reported, but the men are not currently being held.

The defendants are due back in court Sept. 27.

Information from: Kentucky New Era, http://www.kentuckynewera.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

