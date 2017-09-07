Krispy Kreme To Offer Pumpkin Spice Donut For One Day Only - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Krispy Kreme To Offer Pumpkin Spice Donut For One Day Only

(CNN) — Krispy Kreme has announced it will offer “Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Donuts” for one day only, on Friday, Sept. 8th.

The company says it’s their way of ushering in Autumn and stressed that the donut will be offered all day Friday at participating locations while supplies last.

  Meet Harvey and Irma, A Couple Married 75 Years

     In Spokane, Washington, the New York Times has found a married couple who bear the names of the two major hurricanes that have threatened the U.S. these past few weeks. Harvey and Irma Schluter have been married for 75 years. He turned 104 in July; she will be 93 in November. They vividly remember many of the major events of the 20th century, from her first time spotting an airplane, during the Great Depression, to his wonder at watching Neil Armstrong walk on the moon.
  Jan-Care to Send EMS crews to Florida

    BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - Now that Florida is preparing for the worst with Hurricane Irma approaching, first responders from Beckley are deploying to give a helping hand. Jan-Care in Beckley is a part of the West Virginia Mountaineer strike team along with Logan and Kanawha county. 10 ambulances total from the three counties, two coming from Beckley, will make the trip. A team of four crew members will be deployed from Beckley.
  Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston's West Side.

  Taco Bell employees fatally shot armed robber

    He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

