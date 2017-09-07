67 People Indicted by WV Grand Jury

WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) - A grand jury indicted 67 people in Harrison County during the September 2017 term.

Three people were indicted for the murder of Keyairy Wilson, an Ohio woman that was reported missing out of Clarksburg at the end of March. The trio allegedly robbed Wilson before fatally shooting her and hiding her body in a wooded area in Barbour County. Daniel Amsler, Elizabeth Jenkins, and Warren Hall are each charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.

Two Clarksburg residents were indicted for robbing a man at gunpoint, tying him up, putting him in a vehicle, and dropping him off in a wooded area in Bridgeport. They also allegedly sexually assaulted the man. Summer Moon and Kevin Bennett are each indicted on one count of kidnapping and one count of second-degree sexual assault.

A Clarksburg man was indicted for allegedly stabbing three people during a domestic dispute in March. Donald Amos evaded police for a little over a week before being arrested for the incident. He is indicted on three counts of malicious assault, one count of burglary, and one count of domestic assault.

The following people were also indicted on the following charges: