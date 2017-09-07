67 People Indicted by WV Grand Jury - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

67 People Indicted by WV Grand Jury

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) - A grand jury indicted 67 people in Harrison County during the September 2017 term.

  • Three people were indicted for the murder of Keyairy Wilson, an Ohio woman that was reported missing out of Clarksburg at the end of March. The trio allegedly robbed Wilson before fatally shooting her and hiding her body in a wooded area in Barbour County. Daniel Amsler, Elizabeth Jenkins, and Warren Hall are each charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.
  • Two Clarksburg residents were indicted for robbing a man at gunpoint, tying him up, putting him in a vehicle, and dropping him off in a wooded area in Bridgeport. They also allegedly sexually assaulted the man. Summer Moon and Kevin Bennett are each indicted on one count of kidnapping and one count of second-degree sexual assault.
  • A Clarksburg man was indicted for allegedly stabbing three people during a domestic dispute in March. Donald Amos evaded police for a little over a week before being arrested for the incident. He is indicted on three counts of malicious assault, one count of burglary, and one count of domestic assault.

The following people were also indicted on the following charges:

  1. Hunter Bock, of Roozerville, Pa., on one count of use of obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor, one count of soliciting a minor via computer, and three counts of sexual assault in the third degree
  2. Jeremy Harper, of Whipple, Ohio, on one count of soliciting a minor via computer
  3. Richard Layfield, Jr., of Shinnston, on three counts of distribution and display of obscene matter to a minor
  4. Dustin Tennant, of Clarksburg, on one count of strangulation, one count of second offense domestic battery, and one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm
  5. Steven Hargis, of Clarksburg, on one count of stalking and one count of violation of a domestic violence protective order
  6. Charles Johnson, of Clarksburg, on one count of third or subsequent offense domestic battery
  7. Austin Lodge, of Weston, on three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of robbery in the second degree, one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer, and one count of possession of a controlled substance
  8. Shane Damron, of Clarksburg, on three counts of malicious assault, three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer, and one count of counterfeiting 
  9. Joshua Nicholson, of Lumberport, on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance 
  10. Michael Wyke, of Bridgeport, on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of embezzlement
  11. Lucas Mayle, of Shinnston, on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of possession of firearm by person prohibited from possessing firearm 
  12. Sean Adams, of Philadelphia, Pa., on one count of delivery of a controlled substance 
  13. Jordan Kinney, of Charleston, on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
  14. Susan Owens, of Shinnston, on one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm
  15. Kenneth Bevans, Jr., of Buckhannon, on one count of first degree robbery and one count of burglary
  16. Terry Ramsey, of Clarksburg, on one count of burglary and two counts of grand larceny
  17. Brian Kyle, of Maidsville, on 10 counts of breaking and entering automobile, seven counts of petit larceny, one count of possession of firearm by person prohibited from possessing firearm, and one count of grand larceny
  18. Charles Gibson, of Buckhannon, on one count of grand larceny
  19. Travis Wiseman, of Clarksburg, on one count of grand larceny
  20. Ronnie Watson, of Clarksburg, on one count of grand larceny
  21. Christopher Manuel, of Bridgeport, on two counts of burglary, one count of grand larceny, and one count of petit larceny
  22. Albert Lehosit, of Bridgeport, on one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer, two counts of third or subsequent offense driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of third or subsequent offense driving while license suspended or revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, one count of fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement while under the influence of alcohol, and one count of leaving scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle
  23. Jennifer White, of Clarksburg, on one count of third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of leaving scene of accident involving damage to vehicle
  24. Christopher Singleton, of Clarksburg, on one count of third offense driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol
  25. Tina Chapman, of Clarksburg, on two counts of third or subsequent offense driving with an operator's license suspended or revoked for driving while under the influence of alcohol
  26. Christopher Allen, of Lost Creek, on two counts of third or subsequent offense driving with an operator's license suspended or revoked for driving while under the influence of alcohol
  27. Jamie Ritchie, of Wilsonburg, on one count of third or subsequent offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs
  28. Ricky Fluharty, of Farmington, on one count of third or subsequent offense driving with an operator's license suspended or revoked for driving while under the influence of alcohol
  29. Evan Hollen, of Clarksburg, on one count of third or subsequent offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol
  30. Warren Williams, of Clarksburg, on one count of driving while under the influence of alcohol and three counts of failure to register sexual offender registration information or provide notice of sexual offender registration information changes by sexual offender required to register for life
  31. Patrick Preston, of Shinnston, on one count of fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others
  32. James Lipps, of Jane Lew, on one count of fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others
  33. Zachary Queen, of Stonewood, on nine counts of entering without breaking, six counts of petit larceny, and one count of grand larceny
  34. Joshua Blaniar, of Mount Clare, on one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny
  35. Bryan Stanton, Jr., of Clarksburg, on one count of breaking and entering and one count of petit larceny
  36. Steven Gaskins, of Salem, on one count of attempt to commit breaking and entering, one count of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, and one count of destruction of property
  37. Brian Heavener, of Salem, on one count of attempt to commit breaking and entering, one count of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, one count of destruction of property, one count of burglary, and one count of grand larceny
  38. David Rohrbaugh, of Rosemont, on one count of destruction of property and one count of attempt to commit breaking and entering
  39. Ernest Claypool, of Nutter Fort, on one count of destruction of property
  40. Cameron Dixon, of Clarksburg, on two counts of counterfeiting
  41. Dakota Linkous, of Clarksburg, on one count of counterfeiting
  42. Gregory Alderson, of Nutter Fort, on one count of embezzlement
  43. Cory Zangari, of Clarksburg, on one count of embezzlement
  44. Grayson Brady, of Morgantown, on one count of forgery of a public document, one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer, and one count of receiving stolen property
  45. Melissa Baker, of Hepzibah, on one count of forgery and one count of uttering
  46. David Weekley, of Clarskburg, on one count of obtaining money, goods, or services in return for worthless check
  47. Nicole Rudolph, of Clarksburg, on one count of fraudulent schemes
  48. David Adkins, of Bridgeport, on three counts of fraudulent schemes
  49. Joshua Dean, of Fairmont, on one count of failure to meet obligation to pay support to a minor
  50. Philip Shreves, of Enterprise, on two counts of failure to register sexual offender registration information or provide notice of sexual offender registration information changes by sexual offender required to register for life
  51. Jeffrey Cox, of Salem, on one count of second offense failure to provide notice of sexual offender registration changes by offender required to register for life
  52. Matthew Bramer, of Clarksburg, on two counts of second offense failure to register sexual offender registration information or provide notice of sexual offender registration information changes by sexual offender required to register for ten years
  53. Joseph Ramsey, of Clarksburg, on three counts of third or subsequent offense shoplifting
  54. Joshua White, of Lost Creek, on two counts of third or subsequent offense shoplifting
  55. John White, of Lost Creek, on one count of third or subsequent offense shoplifting
  56. Tiffany Henline, of Elkins, on one count of third or subsequent offense shoplifting
  57. Danielle Hulley, of Grafton, on one count of third or subsequent offense shoplifting 
  58. John Keeney, of Clarksburg, on one count of third or subsequent offense shoplifting
  59. Jodie Sprouse, of Buckhannon, on one count of third or subsequent offense shoplifting
  60. Lazaro Diaz-Manso, of Hialeah, Fl., on two counts of fraudulent use of an access device
  61. Nanisha Smith, of Clarksburg, on one count of fraudulent use of an access device
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.