Meet Harvey and Irma, A Couple Married 75 Years

Ohio State University has denied a request for a group to rent campus space for white nationalist Richard Spencer to give a speech next month.
Ohio State University has denied a request for a group to rent campus space for white nationalist Richard Spencer to give a speech next month.
The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority is sending people to Florida ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma.
The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority is sending people to Florida ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma.
Amazon is on the hunt for a second home. The e-commerce giant said Thursday that it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America.
Amazon is on the hunt for a second home. The e-commerce giant said Thursday that it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America.
Locally-donated flood relief items are now in Texas and on their way to help Harvey victims.
Locally-donated flood relief items are now in Texas and on their way to help Harvey victims.
He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Communications were difficult with areas hit by Irma, and information on damage trickled out.
Communications were difficult with areas hit by Irma, and information on damage trickled out.
Gay marriage could be legal in Australia by December.
Gay marriage could be legal in Australia by December.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Three counties in West Virginia have been noted as being susceptible for spreading HIV amid the state's drug epidemic.
Three counties in West Virginia have been noted as being susceptible for spreading HIV amid the state's drug epidemic.
An 11-year-old boy who police say accidentally shot himself with a gun he found at a school bus stop is recovering.
An 11-year-old boy who police say accidentally shot himself with a gun he found at a school bus stop is recovering.
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police troopers in Ashland arrested a Carter County man on multiple charges involving the sexual abuse of a child. According to a release, Levi Hershberger, 39, of Olive Hill, was arrested after troopers investigated a report of illegal sexual activity involving a juvenile in June 2017. Troopers obtained evidence that Hershberger was involved in sexual intercourse and sodomy with a female relative while she was under the age of 12. He...
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police troopers in Ashland arrested a Carter County man on multiple charges involving the sexual abuse of a child. According to a release, Levi Hershberger, 39, of Olive Hill, was arrested after troopers investigated a report of illegal sexual activity involving a juvenile in June 2017. Troopers obtained evidence that Hershberger was involved in sexual intercourse and sodomy with a female relative while she was under the age of 12. He...
The red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the child eating clown from the movie 'It.'
The red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the child eating clown from the movie 'It.'
Crescent Elementary School has been named as one of America's Healthiest Schools. Physical education teacher Jane Sutphin works with students 100 hours a week and teaches just about every sport Sutphin says she wants to have a variety of sports so kids can find something that interests them. Staff at Crescent Elementary have been working very hard to earn this award.
Crescent Elementary School has been named as one of America's Healthiest Schools. Physical education teacher Jane Sutphin works with students 100 hours a week and teaches just about every sport Sutphin says she wants to have a variety of sports so kids can find something that interests them. Staff at Crescent Elementary have been working very hard to earn this award.
Communications were difficult with areas hit by Irma, and information on damage trickled out.
Communications were difficult with areas hit by Irma, and information on damage trickled out.
Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans.
Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans.