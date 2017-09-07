Mayor: Town Center to Default on Debt Obligation Friday - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Mayor: Town Center to Default on Debt Obligation Friday

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Mayor Danny Jones confirms that the Charleston Town Center Mall will default on a debt obligation Friday.

According to a post by the Mayor on social media, the mall will be open and operate as usual.

The Charleston Town Center has seen several stores close, including but not limited to Dairy Queen, Sears, Gymboree, and Crazy 8. 

“As Forest City reviews options, we want to assure our guests, center businesses, and the community that Charleston Town Center will continue to operate as it always has, providing Charleston with a first-class shopping, dining and entertainment experience,” said Lisa McCracken, Communications Director for the Town Center Mall, in a statement.

McCracken directed other inquiries about the mall’s mortgage to the company owner to the Charleston Town Center, Forest City.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

