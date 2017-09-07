'Opportunity Awaits' at New Youth Community Center

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - 'Opportunity awaits' is Foster Adventure's motto, and opportunity is exactly what awaits at their new Empowering Youth Experience Community Center.

"I think kids are talented in arts, or weather it be computers, or weather they are talented at mowing grass. Whatever it is, every kid has a talent, they just have to be presented with the right opportunity", said Michael Jones, Foster Adventure organizer.

Foster Adventure encourages the kids to come up with the programs they want to learn about to help them move in the right direction.

"A few weeks ago, we were doing business classes and that was really fun - I learned a lot from that. A few things that would be cool to be here would be computer programming classes. I want to be an aerospace engineer", said Jesse Clark, Youth Center attendee.

As of July, there were 5,983 kids in state custody in West Virginia, so while not everyone has been dealt a great hand in life, this new youth center is giving everyone the opportunity to succeed.

"We want to really find where their strengths are, but teach them that at thirteen-years-old there is a path for you, and you can be successful at a young age", responded Jones.

With the drug epidemic driving up the number of kids in foster care, the center hopes to offer therapy and stress management programs for teens coming from drug-addicted homes difficult family situations

"We have a safe place for you. You can hang out with friends. You don't have to deal with the real-life burden that's bothering you at home. It's kind of an escape for them", commented Jones.

"I love it here. It's a great place", said an enthusiastic Clark.

If you are interested in helping out Foster Adventure, visit their website here for more information.

