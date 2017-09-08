Structure catches fire overnight it in Sissonville

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police troopers in Ashland arrested a Carter County man on multiple charges involving the sexual abuse of a child. According to a release, Levi Hershberger, 39, of Olive Hill, was arrested after troopers investigated a report of illegal sexual activity involving a juvenile in June 2017. Troopers obtained evidence that Hershberger was involved in sexual intercourse and sodomy with a female relative while she was under the age of 12. He...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Mayor Danny Jones confirms that the Charleston Town Center Mall will default on a debt obligation Friday. According to a post by the Mayor on social media, the mall will be open and operate as usual. The Charleston Town Center has seen several stores close, including but not limited to Dairy Queen, Sears, Gymboree, and Crazy 8. “As Forest City reviews options, we want to assure our guests, center businesses, and the community that Char...

WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) - A grand jury indicted 67 people in Harrison County during the September 2017 term. Three people were indicted for the murder of Keyairy Wilson, an Ohio woman that was reported missing out of Clarksburg at the end of March. The trio allegedly robbed Wilson before fatally shooting her and hiding her body in a wooded area in Barbour County. Daniel Amsler, Elizabeth Jenkins, and Warren Hall are each charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to...

In Spokane, Washington, the New York Times has found a married couple who bear the names of the two major hurricanes that have threatened the U.S. these past few weeks. Harvey and Irma Schluter have been married for 75 years. He turned 104 in July; she will be 93 in November. They vividly remember many of the major events of the 20th century, from her first time spotting an airplane, during the Great Depression, to his wonder at watching Neil Armstrong walk on the moon. In a r...