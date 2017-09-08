Death toll in Mexico quake up to 5 people - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Death toll in Mexico quake up to 5 people

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on the Mexico earthquake (all times local):

2 a.m.

The death toll in the massive earthquake in Mexico has risen to at least five people, including two children in Tabasco state.

Tabasco Gov. Arturo Nunez said that one of the children died when a wall collapsed, and the other was a baby who died in a children’s hospital that lost electricity, cutting off the supply to the infant’s ventilator.

The other three deaths were in Chiapas state, in San Cristobal de las Casas.

An 8.1-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico, toppling houses in Chiapas state, causing buildings to sway violently as far away as the country’s distant capital and setting off a tsunami warning.

1:35 a.m.

The governor of the Mexican state of Chiapas says that at least three people have been killed in his region in a massive earthquake that hit off the country’s coast.

Gov. Manuel Velasco told Milenio TV that the deaths occurred in San Cristobal de las Casas. He also said that the quake damaged hospitals and schools.

An 8.1-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico, toppling houses in Chiapas state, causing buildings to sway violently as far away as the country’s distant capital and setting off a tsunami warning.

12:15 a.m.

A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico’s capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35 kilometers.

Even in distant Mexico City the quake was felt so strongly that frightened residents gathered in the streets in the dark, fearing buildings would collapse.

