More WV students take college entrance exam

“It is just really a horrendous situation...”
This is the first model in the nation that can predict rainfall accumulation flood in large coastal basins.
The results indicate 95 percent of ACT-tested graduates plan to enroll in higher education.
An 8.1-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico.
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - 'Opportunity awaits' is Foster Adventure's motto, and opportunity is exactly what awaits at their new Empowering Youth Experience Community Center. "I think kids are talented in arts, or weather it be computers, or weather they are talented at mowing grass. Whatever it is, every kid has a talent, they just have to be presented with the right opportunity." Foster Adventure encourages the kids to come up with the programs they wan...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Mayor Danny Jones confirms that the Charleston Town Center Mall will default on a debt obligation Friday. According to a post by the Mayor on social media, the mall will be open and operate as usual. The Charleston Town Center has seen several stores close, including but not limited to Dairy Queen, Sears, Gymboree, and Crazy 8. “As Forest City reviews options, we want to assure our guests, center businesses, and the community that Char...
Ohio State University has denied a request for a group to rent campus space for white nationalist Richard Spencer to give a speech next month.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police troopers in Ashland arrested a Carter County man on multiple charges involving the sexual abuse of a child. According to a release, Levi Hershberger, 39, of Olive Hill, was arrested after troopers investigated a report of illegal sexual activity involving a juvenile in June 2017. Troopers obtained evidence that Hershberger was involved in sexual intercourse and sodomy with a female relative while she was under the age of 12. He...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Mayor Danny Jones confirms that the Charleston Town Center Mall will default on a debt obligation Friday. According to a post by the Mayor on social media, the mall will be open and operate as usual. The Charleston Town Center has seen several stores close, including but not limited to Dairy Queen, Sears, Gymboree, and Crazy 8. “As Forest City reviews options, we want to assure our guests, center businesses, and the community that Char...
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Three counties in West Virginia have been noted as being susceptible for spreading HIV amid the state's drug epidemic.
An 11-year-old boy who police say accidentally shot himself with a gun he found at a school bus stop is recovering.
