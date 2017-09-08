Police: Ohio high school active shooter suspect identified, none injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified the suspect in the active shooter situation at Columbus Scioto High School as an 18-year-old student.

Columbus police said Adan Abdullahi, 18, was arrested and charged with improperly discharging a firearm in a school safety zone, a second-degree felony. Police said other charges are expected.

At about 8:33am, Friday, police were called to the 2900 block of South High Street, in Columbus, on the report of a student firing shots in the building.

*Please RT* UPDATE 9:15am: SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers! #TogetherIsBetter #CPD https://t.co/m4B8eYxNB1 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

Police say they arrested the suspect just before 8:58am without incident, and there are no injuries. A gun was recovered at the school.

“Our officers did a superb job of rapidly responding, securing the scene, working with school officials and neighboring law enforcement agencies as well as getting students out of harm’s way and the suspect quickly into custody,” said Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs. “We are grateful that no one was injured and for the excellent cooperation throughout this incident from all involved,”

Columbus City School administrators said all students and staff are safe after the incident. CCS says any remaining students that weren’t picked up earlier today following the incident will be taken to Columbus Scioto HS for regular dismissal.