Grandmother accused of keeping 9-year-old girl in kennel

A man who went to an Ohio jail to bail out a woman said they released the wrong person.
Dispatchers tell us that crews are on the scene of a bank robbery in Kanawha City. The robbery happened at the BB&T bank near the 3800 block of MacCorkle Avenue around 3 p.m. Crews are still investigating. Charleston Police are handling the investigation. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.
A grandmother and another adult are accused of keeping her 9-year-old granddaughter padlocked inside a dog kennel in their house.
Police say they have the suspect in the reported active shooter situation in custody.
Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans.
A fire chief and three other volunteer firefighters facing arson charges in Kentucky have entered not guilty pleas.
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police troopers in Ashland arrested a Carter County man on multiple charges involving the sexual abuse of a child. According to a release, Levi Hershberger, 39, of Olive Hill, was arrested after troopers investigated a report of illegal sexual activity involving a juvenile in June 2017. Troopers obtained evidence that Hershberger was involved in sexual intercourse and sodomy with a female relative while she was under the age of 12. He...
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
A prosecutor says a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after repeatedly questioning U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price broke no law and won't be prosecuted.
An Ohio baby sitter who authorities say gave a fatal dose of Benadryl to an 8-month-old boy has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Mayor Danny Jones confirms that the Charleston Town Center Mall will default on a debt obligation Friday. According to a post by the Mayor on social media, the mall will be open and operate as usual. The Charleston Town Center has seen several stores close, including but not limited to Dairy Queen, Sears, Gymboree, and Crazy 8. “As Forest City reviews options, we want to assure our guests, center businesses, and the community that Char...
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
“It is just really a horrendous situation...”
An 11-year-old boy who police say accidentally shot himself with a gun he found at a school bus stop is recovering.
