Pedestrian killed after being struck by train in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a person has been killed after being struck by a train in Chelyan, WV. 

The accident happened near the Chelyan Bridge near Elm Street and MacCorkle Avenue.

It was reported just after noon.

The identity of the person is unknown at this time.

Troopers say that the death has been ruled accidental and don't expect any type of "foul play" to be involved. 

West Virginia State Police are investigating.

