Background Actors Needed For Stephen King Series Filmed In West Virginia

MOUNDSVILLE, WV (WTRF) - According to a post by Nancy Mosser Casting, officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.

The casting agency is looking for men and women to play prisoners, prison guards, prison staff, visiting family members, and pedestrians for the upcoming Hulu exclusive series "Castle Rock". All talent must be 18-years or older.

Filming will take place in Moundsville between Sunday, September 24th through Thursday, September 28th. The series is being produced by Bad Robot Productions, along with Warner Bros. Television.

According to a post on Nancy Mosser Casting, the show can be described as "a psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse" and combines "the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King's best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland."

Nancy Mosser Casting is looking for individuals who are able to work 1-4 days. Those interested must have a car to get to set.

Actors and actresses will be paid for their time.

If you're interested, Nancy Mosser Casting is asking that you send a current photo as well as a photo of your car to mosserextras@gmail.com, with your name, age, location, phone number, and sizes.

For more information, visit the Nancy Mosser Casting Facebook page: Facebook.com/MosserCasting