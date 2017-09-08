Education the Focus on Sunday's "Inside West Virginia Politics"

When it comes to K thru 12 education in West Virginia it's a mixed report card. We'll be talking about that this Sunday on Inside West Virginia politics. First the good news. The state's high school drop out rate has plummeted in recent years, and more students are finishing.

"My goodness, about a 90 percent graduation rate, which is in the top 5 of states in the country. So we're doing really well, but that work is not over," said Dr. Steven Paine, West Virginia Superintendent of Schools.

The Superintendent wants more high-tech education to better prepare students for the work force. On the downside, that state has amongst the lowest teacher pay scales in the nation, and hundreds of teacher jobs are still vacant. We took that dilemma to state lawmakers.

Q: What are we going to do this session to address both the pay issues and the vacancy issue with teachers?

"Well certainly there is broad support for trying to provide more competitive pay for our educators," said Del. Paul Espinosa, Chairman, (R) House Education Committee.

As for teachers, they want more support in the classroom with a goal of teaching the students more than just basic skills.

"The first thing I want them to have is confidence in themselves, that they can do whatever they want to do if they put their minds to it. And that's not a platitude. That is a reality for them, that they also have those skills that they can strengthen as they go along," said Susie Garrison, Kanawha County Teacher of the Year.

