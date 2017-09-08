Equifax Breach Could Affect 730K in West Virginia - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Equifax Breach Could Affect 730K in West Virginia

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - More than 730,000 West Virginians could be affected by the data breach targeting Equifax.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says Equifax has advised that 730,119 of the potentially 143 million impacted consumers reside in West Virginia.

RELATED HEADLINE: Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack

“The Equifax breach poses a significant threat to nearly half of our state’s population,” said Attorney General Morrisey.

Equifax reports hackers accessed names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses and may also have gained access to driver’s license numbers, credit card numbers and dispute documents containing personal identifying information.
 
The Attorney General suggests that people watch their bank and credit card accounts for unauthorized charges, monitor credit reports, strengthen passwords where necessary and be extra cautious with any unsolicited email, phone call or other attempts to gain personal information.
 
Equifax established a website, https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, to notify consumers and provide guidance on ways to protect themselves against potential misuse of the hacked information.
 
Anyone with questions or believe they are a victim of the Equifax data breach, can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Prostitution Sting in Charleston Yields 9 Arrest

    Thursday, September 7 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-09-07 17:13:05 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Background Actors Needed For Stephen King Series Filmed In West Virginia

    Background Actors Needed For Stephen King Series Filmed In West Virginia

    Friday, September 8 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-09-08 17:20:28 GMT

    Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.

    Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.

  • Nitro High School Teacher Passes Away Overnight

    Nitro High School Teacher Passes Away Overnight

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:57:13 GMT

    According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.

    According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.

  • Police: Ohio high school active shooter suspect identified, none injured

    Police: Ohio high school active shooter suspect identified, none injured

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-09-08 19:33:56 GMT

    Police have identified the suspect in the active shooter situation at an Ohio high school as an 18-year-old student.

    Police have identified the suspect in the active shooter situation at an Ohio high school as an 18-year-old student.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.