Nitro High School Teacher Passes Away Overnight

NITRO, WV (WOWK) - A teacher at Nitro High School passed away last night.

The Nitro Police Department told 13 News that Nitro High School English Teacher, Mary Beth Harrah, passed away at her home overnight.

The Principal of Nitro High School, Jason Redman, released the following statement on the Nitro High School Facebook page:

"It is with a heavy heart that we learned of the unexpected passing of one of our family members; Mary Beth Harrah, a Freshman English teacher. We ask for you to keep her family, friends, students, and our community in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve the loss of a daughter, wife, mother, and teacher."

Police say that further details are not available at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.