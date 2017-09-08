Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry dies in crash

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police troopers in Ashland arrested a Carter County man on multiple charges involving the sexual abuse of a child. According to a release, Levi Hershberger, 39, of Olive Hill, was arrested after troopers investigated a report of illegal sexual activity involving a juvenile in June 2017. Troopers obtained evidence that Hershberger was involved in sexual intercourse and sodomy with a female relative while she was under the age of 12. He...

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police troopers in Ashland arrested a Carter County man on multiple charges involving the sexual abuse of a child. According to a release, Levi Hershberger, 39, of Olive Hill, was arrested after troopers investigated a report of illegal sexual activity involving a juvenile in June 2017. Troopers obtained evidence that Hershberger was involved in sexual intercourse and sodomy with a female relative while she was under the age of 12. He...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a train in Chelyan, WV. The accident happened near the Chelyan Bridge near Elm Street and MacCorkle Avenue. It was reported just after noon. The identity of the person is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a train in Chelyan, WV. The accident happened near the Chelyan Bridge near Elm Street and MacCorkle Avenue. It was reported just after noon. The identity of the person is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) - A grand jury indicted 67 people in Harrison County during the September 2017 term. Three people were indicted for the murder of Keyairy Wilson, an Ohio woman that was reported missing out of Clarksburg at the end of March. The trio allegedly robbed Wilson before fatally shooting her and hiding her body in a wooded area in Barbour County. Daniel Amsler, Elizabeth Jenkins, and Warren Hall are each charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to...