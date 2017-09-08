Northbound Lanes of I-77 Closed Due to Vehicle Fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The northbound lanes of I-77 are shut down due to a vehicle crash.

According to dispatchers, the fire occurred near mile marker 76 northbound near the Sharon exit of the WV Turnpike.

Dispatchers say that the driver of the truck was not injured, and called the fire in to emergency personnel.

The truck reportedly was hauling generators.

It is not clear how long the northbound lanes will be shut down at this time.

Pratt Fire, Cabin Creek Fire, and Turnpike Police responded to the scene.