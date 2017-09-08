Northbound Lanes of I-77 Closed Due to Vehicle Fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The northbound lanes of I-77 are shut down due to a vehicle crash. According to dispatchers, the fire occurred near mile marker 76 northbound near the Sharon exit of the WV Turnpike. Dispatchers say that the driver of the truck was not injured, and called the fire in to emergency personnel. The truck reportedly was hauling generators. It is not clear how long the northbound lanes will be shut down at this time. Pratt Fire, Cabin Creek Fire, and Turnpik...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a train in Chelyan, WV. The accident happened near the Chelyan Bridge near Elm Street and MacCorkle Avenue. It was reported just after noon. The identity of the person is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
Hurricane Jose has now become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane.
A fire chief and three other volunteer firefighters facing arson charges in Kentucky have entered not guilty pleas.
An 11-year-old boy who police say accidentally shot himself with a gun he found at a school bus stop is recovering.
Hurricane Katia has formed in the Gulf off the coast of Mexico with sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).
Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina to help prepare for a possible strike early next week from Hurricane Irma.
According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshall, the fatal fire in Culloden on September 5th, 2017, has been determined to have been intentionally set by the homeowner.
The Charleston Police Department arrested nine people during a prostitution sting on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
Officials are looking for background actors and actresses for a Stephen King TV series being filmed in West Virginia.
Troy Gentry, half of the country duo, has died in a New Jersey helicopter crash.
Police have identified the suspect in the active shooter situation at an Ohio high school as an 18-year-old student.
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police troopers in Ashland arrested a Carter County man on multiple charges involving the sexual abuse of a child. According to a release, Levi Hershberger, 39, of Olive Hill, was arrested after troopers investigated a report of illegal sexual activity involving a juvenile in June 2017. Troopers obtained evidence that Hershberger was involved in sexual intercourse and sodomy with a female relative while she was under the age of 12. He...
He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
More than 730,000 West Virginians could be affected by the data breach targeting Equifax.
A grandmother and another adult are accused of keeping her 9-year-old granddaughter padlocked inside a dog kennel in their house.
