Top 10 Products for the Ultimate Tailgate Experience

College football kicked off last week and for the next few months, fans will flock to stadiums to cheer on their favorite teams. Large numbers of these fans will gather early and celebrate before and after kick-off in tailgate parties around the country.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - How do you feel about an adventure involving obstacles with names like Pinball, Butcher’s Block, Thread the Needle and Meat Grinder? Sounds pretty intimidating, Right? Well, in tonight’s destination adventure, we’re heading down to the New River to take you through them all and you don't even have to get your feet wet. On this weeks episode of destination adventure, we’re in one of the most beautiful and iconic places in West Virgin...
How would you feel about screaming down a high strength steel cable suspended above the ground via a full body harness? In tonight's Destination Adventure, we're heading back to America's coolest small town, to take a ride through the trees.
Simply put, bikepacking is a combination of backpacking and biking. It is a great choice for individuals, families, and groups that want to cover greater distances than they could while hiking or backpacking.
Each year, the list of insect-borne diseases seems to get longer and longer. Lyme, Zika and West Nileare just a few of the more prevalent afflictions that are carried by mosquitoes, ticks, and other insects that can put a damper on outdoor endeavors. Whether you are enjoying an evening in your own backyard or vacationing in some tropical locale, here is our breakdown of the most effective insect repellents, both chemical and mechanical.
Sleeping in a tent during a summer rain can be a relaxing experience. However, nothing can ruin the experience more than for the tent to not be properly waterproofed prior to using or assuming that an older shelter is ready for anything that Mother Nature can throw its way.
Whether you are heading into the back country, traveling abroad, or just taking a last minute road trip, a first aid kit should be on the top of your packing list. However, knowing how to use the items contained within your first aid kit is just as important as having the kit itself.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Kanawha County Sheriff Department, Charleston, Nitro, St. Albans and Dunbar Police Departments.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - SWAT Team as well as West Virginia State Troopers are outside of a home in Charleston Thursday night. A shots fired call was reported on the 1600 block of Red Oak Street in Charleston around 9 p.m. A person is at a standoff with officers in that house. Little additional details are available right now. We have a crew at the scene, and will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
Metro Dispatchers confirm that a young child, approximately 3 to 4 years old has been found wandering near a busy roadway in eastern Kanawha County. The child was found alone near the Dollar General in the 15,000 block of Cheylan. Dispatchers say no one was with the child and law enforcement has been notified. We have a crew on the scene and will update with he latest information as it becomes available.
