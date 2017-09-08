Top 10 Products for the Ultimate Tailgate Experience

(WOWK) - College football kicked off last week and for the next few months, fans will flock to stadiums to cheer on their favorite teams. Large numbers of these fans will gather early and celebrate before and after kick-off in tailgate parties around the country.

Here are my top ten products for having the ultimate tailgate experience this season:

ROVR RollR80

This 80-quart all-terrain behemoth can go anywhere you can and will haul all you will need for the weekend. Its 2” foam insulated construction will hold 120 cans along with 2 pounds of ice and will keep the contents below 40-degrees for up to 10 days. The 8-inch puncture resistant tires and an aluminum pull-side dual handle make reaching your destination a breeze. There’s even a model available with a bike towbar.

https://rovrproducts.com/product/7321592259/22940874627

Biolite Campstove 2

Turn fire into electricity and always keep those gadgets charged with this stove meets generator. With the available grill attachment, cook up to 4 hamburgers or 6 hot dogs. The heat probe attached to the power pack captures waste heat which is converted into electricity via a thermoelectric generator. This powers a fan that sends electricity to a USB port or stores excess power in an internal battery for later use.

https://www.bioliteenergy.com/products/campstove-2

Kicker Bullfrog BF400 Bluetooth Music System

This waterproof bluetooth speaker works alone or can be paired with a second speaker to provide up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge. The built in FM tuner lets you listen to the game even if you don't have a ticket inside the stadium. And did we mention, that it’s waterproof for all weather reliability.

http://www.kicker.com/bullfrog-bf400-outdoor-bluetooth-speaker

Thermacell Backpacker Mosquito Repeller

Mechanical repellents work to create an insect free zone by utilizing a butane cartridge which provides cordless, portable heat that is directed to a metal grill that disperses the repellent, A synthetic version of a natural repellent found in chrysanthemum plants, from a small saturated mat creates the insect free zone.

https://www.thermacell.com/products/mosquito-repellents/backpacker/backpacker-mosquito-repeller

ALPS Mountaineering Regular Dining Table

This in one of the most convenient carry anywhere tables we have found. When deployed, it measures 28” wide x 43” long x 28” tall but collapses easily to slide into a shoulder carry bag for compact storage and transport.

http://www.alpsmountaineering.com/products/furniture/tables/regular-dining-table

CGI Firepit Rocker

You may choose to stay around the tailgate party once you take a seat in this folding rocking chair. Enjoy smooth rocking on any surface with patent pending Spring-Action Rocking Technology.

https://www.gcioutdoor.com/rockers/firepit-rocker-low-rocking-chair/

Strongback Elite

Whether its a weekend around the campfire or a Little League baseball tournament, this lumbar supporting folding camp chair will provide all day comfort.

https://www.strongbackchair.com/collections/elite-collection/products/strongback-elite-navy-grey

Miir Growler

Keep your favorite beverage cold for 24+ hours or hot for 12 hours with this 64 ounce growler.

https://www.miir.com/products/the-growler

Camp Chef Everest Two Burner Camping Stove

Prepare breakfast, lunch and dinner for all of your guests on this two burner camp stove. It conveniently packs up for easy storage and transport.

https://www.campchef.com/camp-stoves/mountain-series-stoves/two-burner-stove-everest.html

Camp Chef Sherpa Table and Organizer

This small table organizer will keep you organized and ready for game day or camping with friends and family. The removable roll-top aluminum table creates a dining area or extra prep space and the storage bags will keep all your utensils and ingredients quickly accessible.

https://www.campchef.com/sherpa-table-organizer.html