Deputies Say The Stabbing In Rand Was "Unfounded"

UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 9, 2017 AT 1:30

After speaking with Sgt. Humphreys of the Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, he informed WOWK 13 News that the stabbing was "unfounded"

Sgt. Humphreys also told us that there was going to be no further investigation.

ORIGINAL: SEPTEMBER 9, 2017 AT 12:00 PM

Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's are investigating a stabbing in eastern Kanawha County.

The stabbing reportedly happened in Rand, WV.

Dispatchers with Metro 911 say the man went to CAMC Emergency Room and stated he had been stabbed.

There is no further information at this time.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.